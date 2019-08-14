Stephanie Einfeld: Thanks for supporting Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race

We want to express our gratitude to the many individuals and businesses that made our fifth annual Craig Rubber Ducky Race on Aug. 3 a huge success. A special thanks to the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Committee for allowing us to join in on the fun and host our Rubber Ducky Race among all the other wonderful and family-friendly happenings. Everyone including the firefighters who dumped buckets of duckies over Ranney Street bridge, the young girl who counted down the seconds to the start of the race, and the staff and volunteers who stood in the higher-than-usual river to catch the ducks are to thank. It was our pleasure to add to the fun of the day, and we loved seeing the many spectators who came to cheer on the duckies as they raced toward the finish line.

The support from the community was overwhelming and we are thankful for everyone who purchased tickets, sponsored the race, and volunteered their time and talents. We feel honored to have the support of Moffat County and the privilege of providing care for everyone in need. Thanks to the many people who contributed to the Rubber Ducky Race, we are able to provide the staff and resources that make certain that the Hospice program can continue to provide compassionate, end-of-life care and ensure that terminally-ill individuals in our community are able to die with dignity. Thank you Moffat County residents for being our partner in creating a healthy community.

Stephanie Einfeld

Northwest Colorado Health CEO