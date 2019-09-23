Moffat County Sheriff’s Office: Thanks for support

On Sept. 7, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office held the first annual High School Scholarship Cornhole Tournament. It was held at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center and a great time was had by all.

I want to thank everyone who helped make this year successful. Thank you to Bank of Colorado for their Gold sponsorship. They have helped us for over 20 years by being the major sponsor of our fundraising events.

Thanks to Cook Chevrolet, Jackson’s Office Supply, Yampa Valley Bank, Masterworks, Memorial Hospital, New Creation Church, Trapper Mine, M&M Auto, Victory Motors, State Farm and MCSF Credit Union for their Hole Sponsorships.

We received some great silent auction items from Craig Power Sports, Murdoch’s, Samuelson True Value, The Bargain Barn, Tarissa’s Massage Therapy, MJK ACE Hardware, Rocky Mtn Machinery, U.S. Tractor & Harvest, Changez, Northwest Pawn and T&H Auto Parts.

A big thanks to the friendly staff at Thunder Rolls. They helped put this together with very short notice and was appreciated more than they know. And last but certainly not least, thanks to all the folks who came out and enjoyed a beautiful Saturday morning in Northwest Colorado. They helped raise money for our scholarship fund and all they had to do was throw beanbags in a hole! Next year will be even better!

Undersheriff Charlene Abdella

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office