Moffat County Balloon Festival Committee: Thank you

On behalf of the Moffat County Balloon Festival Committee we would like to thank all of our local businesses who helped to make our 10th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival a great success for Moffat County and the City of Craig. Because of our local support we were able to bring 25 balloons that dotted our skies with their beautiful array of colors for all to see. Because of our sponsors we were able to have four bands that played all day so people could sit and listen or dance.

Many activities combined to provide entertainment all day. These activities included a 5K run/walk put on by the Friends of Moffat County Education, the Rubber Duck Race, organize by Northwest Colorado Health that raised money for our local Hospice Group. The Nakai family American Indian Dancers who entertained us with the cultural dancing not only once but twice in one day.

Our local residents and businesses joined in the fun with our Cardboard Regatta Boat challenge, with their unique designs for everyone’s enjoyment. The Colorado Cruisers have always been a big part of our event, and again they came through with their classic cars for all to see.

Then in the mix of all that we had a free bingo for all that were attending the event. People were able to play bingo and win cash money with the grand prize being 55-inch colored flat screen TV. Topping it all off was the VFW Beer Garden.

This combination of activities brought people from all over our state and beyond, while staying and eating in our local hotels and restaurants. Our committee is made of only 11 members that work on this event. So, you can see no way could we ever accomplish such a great event without our local business sponsors to help make it all possible in our community.

Thank you again, sponsors for all you did to help bring our 10th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival to Moffat County and the City of Craig,

Balloon Festival Committee thanks you.

Randy and Cindy Looper, Tony and Maggie St. John, Melody Villard, Derrick Cleverly, Jeff Smith, Rodney Beason, Molly Kleeman, Pat McCaffrey, and Barbi Hann, our Balloon Meister