Memorial Regional Health: CNCC claims are inaccurate

On Friday, June 14, the Craig Press article “’Future of Craig’ meeting seeks change at Colorado Northwestern Community College” attributed statements made by CNCC Vice President of Student Services John Anderson that are factually inaccurate. MRH contacted Mr. Anderson and CNCC President Ron Granger on June 13, 2019 when the online version of the story was released. MRH requested either Mr. Anderson or President Ron Granger issue a public statement correcting these inaccurate statements, and we are extremely disheartened that neither chose to do so.

MRH attempted to work with CNCC Craig beginning on October 5, 2018 to provide education to a cohort of MRH students desiring to become nurses. We received communication on December 5, 2018 that CNCC was unable to accommodate our requests for a Fall 2019 start for our students, leaving a gap in their progression of education. It was at that time MRH reached out to Colorado Mesa University for assistance with program support for the Fall of 2019.

As it pertains to the summer courses — courses occurring right now — and Mr. Anderson’s comments, MRH received an email from Keith Peterson, CNCC Vice President of Instruction, dated February 27, 2019 that stated, “regarding summer classes, I don’t think we have the capacity to add those to our summer schedule as we just don’t have the teaching staff during that timeframe to accommodate.” We were also clear with CNCC that we did not want “online” courses. MRH responded to Keith Peterson, “OK, we will look elsewhere, thank you.”

It was not until May 7, 2019 in a meeting at CNCC with Keith Peterson, John Anderson, Kathy Powell and Erica Yantzer that CNCC said they could offer the classes. However, their offering contained a requirement that Human Anatomy and Physiology II, Pathophysiology and Psychology were to be on‐line courses. By this time, MRH had already contracted with CMU to offer the classes in an instructor‐led format. It was this same meeting that CNCC finally came forward to offer a proposal for a fall‐start for our nursing cohort. Additionally, MRH also has copies of e‐mail communication sent by Mr. Anderson to our nursing students requesting that they tell us that they did not want to attend Colorado Mesa.

It is extremely disingenuous to imply CNCC offered exactly the same classes here in Craig and that MRH arbitrarily decided to send those students out of our community and county. The decision was not made in haste. Ultimately, MRH made the decision based upon what would provide the best educational opportunity for these students.

Further, Mr. Anderson’s statement that “I have students who come to my office crying because of that decision,” is false. Our MRH nursing students have unequivocally refuted this claim following their review of those comments.

We are deeply disappointed that the CNCC Leadership Team did not correct the inaccurate statements in the Craig Press article concerning the educational opportunities presented to MRH nursing students throughout this entire process.

Memorial Regional Health administration