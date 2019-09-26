Lois Wymore: Ask why CNCC is having so many problems

For all of you folks out there that have been paying attention to the downfall of CNCC on the Craig campus during the past three years, let me assure you this is not simply one disgruntled former employee stirring the pot because they alone received a raw deal from the current administration. This is about the 40-plus people that left the institution because they could no longer could effectively do the jobs they were hired to do.

As a current MCAJCDBOC-elected member of the taxing district, I am here to tell I too am beyond disgruntled and have been for the past three years. What I’ve seen is this community college ran into the ground and set us back 10 years. In my opinion, this president and his minions took a great strategic plan that was inspired by an amazing leader, wadded it up, and tossed it aside.

Taxpayers, don’t let this president, or the CCCS system for that matter, get away with blowing this off as a grudge when what has happen in many cases has been discriminatory in nature, blackballing, and borderline illegal as well as just plain wrong. This is about ineffective, destructive management techniques to get rid of the institutional knowledge so they could create their own inaccurate truth.

If you believe, as I do, that forming this district was one of the most important decision the voters have made in the past 40 years for our community, then take some time and ask those who left CNCC during the past three years, why?

Lois Wymore