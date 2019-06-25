Liane Davis-Kling: Good luck to national rodeo athletes

As I was driving home from Hayden this morning, I was listening to Colorado Public Radio (CPR) and was happy to hear an interview that CPR did with Katie Jo Knez in regards to her recent win as the Colorado Junior Division Rodeo Goat-tying Champion.

The interview was very interesting and informative — there were several details about goat-tying that were new to me. Katie answered all the questions thoughtfully and confidently.

Let’s wish her good luck at the National Championship this coming week in Huron, South Dakota.

Liane Davis-Kling