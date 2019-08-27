Kathy Shea: Thank you for successful wine tasting fundraiser

The Senior Social Center would like to thank all who made our wine tasting fundraiser such an outstanding success. With the outpouring — pun intended — of support from the community, and all of our volunteers and partners, we could not have done it without you. We were able to give back to the Northwest Colorado Arts Council a nice sum for their helping us by our auction being successful beyond our expectations.

To the Craig Press for all their efforts to make it all right and tight for us. With too many groups and individuals to thank, the artists who made the auction possible, the venue that was fantastic, and all of our helpers — with those who stepped up at the last minute here and there to save our bacon, you know who you are. Not wanting to miss anyone, a big thank you to you all!

Kathy Shea

SSC Treasurer