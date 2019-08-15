JoBeth Tupa: Thanks to all who made post-fair celebration special

I would like to thank the following people for all of their assistance in helping to facilitate the after sale community dance, this past Saturday, during the Moffat County Fair.

Thank you to the Luttrell Barn Committee for allowing us to rent your space last minute, and for all of your help. Thank you to Derek Cleverly and crew at Jackson’s Office Supply for generously providing your DJ services, on a tight timeline.

Thank you to the SAAP (Substance Abuse and Alcohol Prevention) Committee for their generous financial contribution to cover the cost of entertainment for the evening’s events. Thank you to Jauneth Madsen and members of her security team, who were gracious enough to assist in supervising and helping secure the event, along with many parent volunteers.Thank you to Stockmen’s Liquor for donating all the ice and the Eckroth Family for the popsicles!

Huge shout out to the Fair Board, and our local 4-Hers, who work all year to provide us with this great week, without which this wouldn’t be possible.

Thank you to everyone who participated, and I am always amazed by the generous spirit of those in our community! We are lucky folks!

JoBeth Tupa