Joan Snyder: Think of history

Have you ever gone for an evening outing and visited the cemetery on the east side of Craig and observed the names and dated on the headstones and wondered about the history of these folks? The people came with their families searching for adventure and a new life. Many of the descendants of these folks, homesteaders and others, have stayed. These are the people who built this community; our churches, schools, and businesses. Their colorful history was so highly admired that many made Moffat County their permanent home.

Every person has a family history from the time they enter this world. So how sad it would be for the second, third or even fourth generations, that have love for family history, to come to do research and find that the museum that housed all their family history is no longer there.

Can one even imagine a community without a library? No story time or reading programs for the young people? No longer a place to use free computers as well as unlimited books for all ages?

It’s also disheartening when we look back and see how our historical school buildings have been destroyed for reasons we don’t understand. When our forefathers built and maintained our schools they intended them to be used for the purpose of education and not sold or destroyed. Evidently the people in charge do not understand the ties we have with our history, and can’t understand why we get upset when they try to destroy it. They change the system thinking it’s good for the community and don’t think about the sorrow of history destroyed and memories crushed.

As an elected official do you want to leave a legacy that is remembered for serving the people who elected you, to the best of your honest ability, or one that destroyed history?

If all this is lost it seems we can always light up some sort of weed and smoke, smoke, smoke with all our kids until we put our brains in a whirl and our eyes are so foggy we can’t see the horizon. Then we won’t care what happens to our community and we can all go to the “funny farm” and we won’t care what tax is imposed on our weed or anything else.

Joan Snyder