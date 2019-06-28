Humane Society of Moffat County: Many thanks due

The Humane Society of Moffat County would like to thank both veterinarians in town, Craig Vet and Bear Creek Animal Hospital. Dr. Hepworth and staff and Dr. Davis and staff have continued to work with our organization over the years and help the pets of Moffat County.

We would also like to thank Craig/Northwest Storage for your support. Thanks to all those individuals who have donated numerous items to the shelter and helping with requests that are posted on our Facebook page.

Don’t forget about our upcoming bowling fundraiser on Saturday, September 21 at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

Thank you, Moffat County!

Humane Society of Moffat County