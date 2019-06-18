Ernie Day: Greedy

Ashamed that our City has got so greedy to charge just to see the Whittle the Wood.

Some of us don’t care about the band. Just want to see the carving and enjoy the food, etc. But charging to get in and then charge again to buy food, etc. It is like Walmart charging you too shop their store.

The vendors lose out too, cause after paying $10 to get in, then you pay for food, and if you on a budget not much to spend if you want to buy something from a vendor.

Just plain old greed!

Ernie Day