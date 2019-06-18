Ernie Day: Greedy
Ashamed that our City has got so greedy to charge just to see the Whittle the Wood.
Some of us don’t care about the band. Just want to see the carving and enjoy the food, etc. But charging to get in and then charge again to buy food, etc. It is like Walmart charging you too shop their store.
The vendors lose out too, cause after paying $10 to get in, then you pay for food, and if you on a budget not much to spend if you want to buy something from a vendor.
Just plain old greed!
Ernie Day
Memorial Regional Health: Clearing up misconceptions
We want to thank Melvin and Joan Snyder for their comments published on June 19, 2019 regarding the proposed Providence Recovery Solutions (PRS) initiative tentatively to be located at the 775 Yampa Ave. building. We also have received multiple inquiries from community members via social media and e-mail. The purpose of this communication is to address a few factually inaccurate comments and concerns circulating through various media outlets. We can only address such comments as they pertain to MRH.