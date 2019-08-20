Duane Roukol: Too late?

‘Too Late?’

Aren’t you counting

your chickens

Before you even

Have the Eggs?

Raise the taxes

High enough

Where the business

Is already

In the red?

And if

Things don’t

Go through

You can always

Blame it on

The weed?

What are

You doing

My grandson

Setting on

That bag

Of seeds?

If the

Library and

The museum

Real

Have to

Close?

Let’s turn

It into

Another junk

Store!

While the

Rest of

The town

Closes all

Their doors!

The Gold Rush

Is already

Over

You are seven

Years too

Late!

And get

Someone

Who can

Read the book

Before

It’s been written!

See you later

Ol-Honch-O

I’ll see you

Around this

Old town before

Winter Blows!

Duane Roukol