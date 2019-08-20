 Duane Roukol: Too late? | CraigDailyPress.com

Duane Roukol: Too late?

Letters to the editor | August 20, 2019

‘Too Late?’ 

Aren’t you counting 

your chickens 

Before you even 

Have the Eggs? 

Raise the taxes 

High enough 

Where the business 

Is already 

In the red? 

And if 

Things don’t 

Go through 

You can always 

Blame it on 

The weed? 

What are 

You doing

My grandson

Setting on 

That bag 

Of seeds? 

If the 

Library and 

The museum 

Real 

Have to 

Close? 

Let’s turn 

It into 

Another junk 

Store! 

While the 

Rest of 

The town 

Closes all 

Their doors!

The Gold Rush 

Is already  

Over

You are seven 

Years too 

Late!

And get

Someone 

Who can 

Read the book 

Before 

It’s been written!

See you later 

Ol-Honch-O

I’ll see you 

Around this

Old town before 

Winter Blows!

Duane Roukol

