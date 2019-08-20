Duane Roukol: Too late?
Aren’t you counting
your chickens
Before you even
Have the Eggs?
Raise the taxes
High enough
Where the business
Is already
In the red?
And if
Things don’t
Go through
You can always
Blame it on
The weed?
What are
You doing
My grandson
Setting on
That bag
Of seeds?
If the
Library and
The museum
Real
Have to
Close?
Let’s turn
It into
Another junk
Store!
While the
Rest of
The town
Closes all
Their doors!
The Gold Rush
Is already
Over
You are seven
Years too
Late!
And get
Someone
Who can
Read the book
Before
It’s been written!
See you later
Ol-Honch-O
I’ll see you
Around this
Old town before
Winter Blows!
Duane Roukol