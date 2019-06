The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to town on July 7, 2019.

It will be held at the Wyman Living History Museum. Shows are at 2 and 4:30 p.m., sponsored by the Craig Lions Club.

All proceeds stay locally and go towards eyeglasses for children and seniors plus eye-screening for kids ages 0 to 6 years.

Advanced tickets are available at The Chamber of Commerce. Come and enjoy the circus.

Lion Al Shepherd