Letters to the editor: Dependable EMS is critical



Letters to the Editor

Dependable EMS services are the beating heart of Moffat County

We moved to Maybell in Moffat County upon retiring after more than 30 years in public safety. We chose Moffat County because we fell in love with the natural beauty, the friendly people, and most importantly, the community. Integral to the health and wellbeing of our community are the dedicated and professional staff of Moffat County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

We have lived through the darkest hours of having our own child require emergency medical care, not once, but several times over the past 11 years. As parents, we braced ourselves and feared that our daughter could have been taken from us during any one of those events. Thankfully, Moffat County EMS and other emergency response teams were able to provide exceptional, life-saving care each time.

These moments helped us appreciate the value of a local EMS service. A quick response from EMS, with the proper training and equipment, is essential when an emergency is serious enough to require an ambulance. If we expect this kind of dependable service from our first responders, we must ensure they have the funding and resources to be sustainable and independent. That is why we support the Moffat County Health Service District.

As residents of Maybell, we take great pride in our ambulance crews. They are essential to keeping our community safe and they have done that for many years. We believe the health service district will support and strengthen the Maybell Volunteer Ambulance by providing them with steady, dependable funding while maintaining local control of the service.

We recognize that Moffat County can’t provide every service that is offered in larger towns and cities. This is certainly the case given the changing dynamics of the region. But we do need what we already have. A health service district can provide the resources to keep our families, neighbors, and friends safe for years to come.

We encourage everyone to learn more about the health service district so folks can make a thoughtful and informed decision in November. In our minds, the choice is clear. By supporting the Moffat County Health Service District, we are saying yes to a reliable, well-trained, and sustainable EMS.

We hope you will join us and vote ‘yes’ on 6A and 6B to support this vital service.

Gary and Judy Valentine, Maybell