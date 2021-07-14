

Letters to the Editor

Thank you

The recent Senior Center Social Center gathering celebrating 7 years as a Senior Center as well as our 1 year anniversary in our new home was a great, fun success.

After the shut down in 2020, people are still somewhat hesitant in getting out again. We were glad to see so many of our members come together and enjoy some much missed camaraderie and conversation. We had a full house and a great time was had by all.

We couldn’t have made this special day successful without the sponsorship and generous donations from WalMart, Village Inn and the Dairy Queen in Steamboat. Thank you ALL so much in recognizing and supporting the seniors in our community.

Kathy Shea, SSC Secretary

The paper needs to do better

The BIG question: where was the information in the Daily Press telling the community about the 4th of July parade, and also the information about the evening rodeos? I looked in both the Wednesday and Friday papers and found nothing!

I had family visiting — including a 4 year old — and we would have attended the parade. We didn’t know there was one until we saw some of the floats and other vehicles coming by our house — after it was all over!

When I came to Craig in 1951, there were just over 3,000 people living here. The Empire Courier and Yampa Valley Flashes were published on Wednesday and Friday, full of all the current news of the community. My father-in-law was one of the owners and the editor. Me husband also worked there for almost 25 years- eventually becoming the owner and editor. Although I didn’t actually work at the paper, I did have some knowledge of its publication.

These days, we are very fortunate to have a local newspaper, but it is distressing that it seems to lack the ability of letting us know all that is going on. I thought that was the purpose of a local paper. Not even a listing of the planned events for the 4th of July weekend! Really?

Joann Stoddard