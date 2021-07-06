

Letters to the Editor

The MoCoHi alumni of the classes of 1960 and 1961 are hosting a reunion on July 17, 18, and 19 at the Pavilion. On Saturday, July 18th, we will be having an open house from 1 pm to 3 pm at the pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join us and visit old friends and meet some new ones. There is no charge for the open house.

Hope to see you there.

Reunion committee for classes of 1960 and 1961

I am addressing the city council and those like-minded. So you want to send “high” people out on the streets driving. Can this drug stuff be any more ridiculous? Have you not already seen drivers weaving around and people stepping out in front of moving vehicles that are texting and being unwatchful? Now you want to add more? And this helps tourism how? It only accommodates the high. Mr. James and Mr. Hadley, there is nothing good about drugs except to help those in chronic pain. It can make the distributors rich and the consumers mind very sad. City Council — you have lost your minds. And I still wouldn’t vote for any of you.

Judy Samer, Craig