

Letters to the Editor

Thank you to all who helped

I would like to send a Thank you, for the care my husband received from Moffat County EMS, Craig Fire, Memorial Regional Hospital, Doctors and Nurses. A great big Thank you to Sheriff Deputy Seth Merrick for helping me get to the hospital during some bad weather.

The care my husband received was outstanding. Without them, the ending could have been worse, for him. These amazing people risk their own lives to save others and so often we fail to acknowledge the ones who keep this community alive and safe.

We are truly grateful.

Thank you.

Sonny and Terri Adams, Craig

To the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today: thanks for good medical care

My husband Tom and I absolutely must give a public shout out about how much gratitude, respect and admiration we have for every person involved in all of the care experiences we have had with UC Health, YVMC and the Western Surgical Group.

I have been coming to the Jan Bishop oncology center for the last year, so I have extensive experience, especially with my entire oncology team, but also at the hospital. I have had nothing but the best, most caring, compassionate and skilled care I could have imagined. I then recently had an emergent situation that brought me to the emergency room at the hospital, which led to surgery and an extended recovery stay.

There are really no words I can use to express the amount of respect and compassion I was blessed with yet again during that time. From the surgeon, doctors and nurses to housekeepers, radiology, lab technicians, nutritionists and everyone in between, they all, without exception, excelled to a level of care I am proud to know we can count on receiving there.

We have been firsthand recipients and witnesses to their passion for what they are doing — saving and making lives better by going above and beyond. They truly care about their patients and it shows. I know I can’t name you all in this letter, but from the bottom of my heart and my husband’s, we want to express our extreme thankfulness for each one of you. Jobs well done. We are eternally grateful. You all deserve extreme respect, and you have earned ours abundantly. God bless you all!

Jessie Cramer, Craig