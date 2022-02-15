

Letters to the Editor

The future off Craig may lie in its past

David Moffat made the town of Craig boom with the railroad’s arrival in 1913. Now 110 years later, the town’s prosperity could be saved by those ribbons of steel.

With the mine/power plant closure looming, Craig may be destined to become even more of a support community for the booming tourism in Steamboat, much as Glenwood Springs is to Aspen.

Connecting to the ski town by rail service could be a major attraction itself, with a working steam-powered locomotive transporting skiers and workers in both directions.

Skiers and tourists in summer looking to expand their adventure could board trains in Steamboat for a day of shopping and exploration in Craig.

Cheaper lodging in Craig would fill motels, and skiers would enjoy a train ride to the ski area.

A major undertaking involving cooperation on a grand scale — the city of Craig could be in charge of the depot, either moving the rails or the building, and packing Yampa Avenue with restaurants and shops up to the museum.

Moffat County could run the locomotive and secure contracts with Union Pacific to use the rails. Trapper Mine could donate and stockpile coal for the locomotive, and buses could run trips to Dinosaur and Loudy-Simpson.

None of this plan is cheap or easy, but as Butch said to Sundance, “I’m a man of vision, and the rest of the world is wearing bifocals.”

Dan Olsen, Craig America

Fun out west

We had the best experience at the Dinosaur National Monument! My kids are into dinosaurs and for a while were looking forward to visiting it. Thankfully the experience matched the expectations. We had a fantastic time. More importantly, it puts everything about our time on this planet into perspective.

Dayton Kingery