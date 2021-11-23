

Letters to the Editor

A mix of gratitude and frustration for the cemetery

I just want to ask how many people visit the Craig Cemetery this year? Over the last 10 months i have been there frequently since my wife passed. It never crossed my mind how much work the 2 guys do to keep it so beautiful during the summer. They mow, water, pick up broken limbs from wind storms, weed eat around the markers and plant grass where it’s needed.

However I cannot understand why the people responsible won’t or care not that the large holes in the roads are not taken care of. I stopped at Kum and Go the other day and bought a big Gulp before visiting the cemetery and during my drive in forgot about all the holes and while taking a drink hit one and the drink lid came off and gave me a shower in Sprite. Needless to say I’m glad it wasn’t hot coffee. Had to give my pickup a bath inside though. Taking pride in our community should be first on elected officials. Thank you.

Eddie Kiggins