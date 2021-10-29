

Letters to the Editor

Moffat EMS is vital to the health and success of local small businesses

How often do you drive and think about what would happen if you were in an emergency? I know I rarely did until March 2019, when on my drive home from work, I got into an accident. Thankfully, our first responders and EMS were there when I needed them. Now it’s time for us to do the same by voting ‘yes’ on 6A and 6B in November.

When I had that accident, I remember it was cold and how the storm came out of nowhere. I was headed west on Highway 40 when I hit a patch of black ice and my car rolled several times into a field. Thankfully, a snowplow driver with CDOT saw the accident happen and dialed 911. Craig Fire and Craig EMS arrived on the scene, in the middle of a freezing blizzard, and helped get me out of my vehicle and into the ambulance. The EMT and paramedic who checked me out were very courteous and professional, and they talked me through every test they ran so I understood what they were doing to help me.

I can’t imagine what might have happened to me if EMS hadn’t shown up that day. Or what our community would be like if EMS services were reduced or eliminated.

As a local small business owner, I appreciate how vital EMS services are to our way of life and local economy. I own and operate a hair salon in Craig, which you may know or have heard of, called Stylz 5th Avenue. I started my business in Moffat County because I grew up here and I love everything this place has to offer. I love that I can camp, fish, and enjoy our beautiful scenery, which in turn attracts tourists from all over. We need dependable EMS services to keep visitors safe and help support our local businesses. More than once, EMS has saved tourists who have come back because of their positive experience.

I get it, no one likes to pay more in taxes. I am a property owner and a business owner, but this issue is not just about me. It’s about my family, my friends, my employees, and our community. The Health Services District will allow us to keep our communities safe, support our first responders, and sustain a healthy local economy. Join me in voting ‘yes’ on 6A and 6B to support our EMS.

Shey Ellis, Small business owner

Questions about the Health Services District

I have some comments on the tax increase 6A and 6B on our ballots.

I would like to know who is funding all the advertising. They are spending a lot of money trying to influence us to pass this large property tax increase.

Also, no one has mentioned the fact that the ambulance is not free when it is called out. You or your insurance company have to pay when you use the service.

Joan Snyder