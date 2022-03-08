

Letters to the Editor

Woodbury frustration

As a Craig resident for 40 years and a resident of Woodbury Subdivision for 16 years, I would just like to say that the gatherings at Woodbury Park every night have become an annoyance and a nuisance. This morning Craig city employees were once again having to spend part of their morning picking up the litter left in the parking lot from last night’s gathering. It is a public space, and so they are fee to gather there until 10 p.m. when the park closes. I would like to see them respect their surroundings by not littering and disturbing the peace. Our police department is short handed as well and should not have to monitor this. Let’s all work together and do our part to resolve this problem.

Robin Weible

Hear, hear to Dave DeRose

Dave DeRose’s article of his remembrances of the Village Inn was wonderful. No doubt many residents of Craig and the surrounding area could relate similar stories. How many major business and governmental decisions have been hammered out in booths at the “VI”?

When my children were young, it was their hands-down favorite place to go for a meal. When I asked them about going out, they would in unison shout, “Let’s go to the Villa Gin!”

Allan Reishus