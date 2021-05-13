Letter to the editor: ’A bang-up’ Where the Hell’s Maybell?
Congrats to Travis Sanford and the Moffat County Parks and Recreation staff and primary sponsor Memorial Regional Health for staging a bang-up thirty-fifth Where the Hell’s Maybell? ride. (Praise, too, to whomever was responsible for the favorable weather!)
Dozens of us from geezers to youngsters, from near and far, enjoyed pedaling the scenic route and the hospitality of the good people of Craig and Maybell.
The t-shirts are very handsome so props to Chaos, Inc. And the breakfast in support of Young Life was a couple notches above your typical benefit meal.
This sort of event is just what we need in these trying times. I look forward to more of the same and encourage the community to join in enjoying each one.
Sincerely,
Chap Myers
Craig
