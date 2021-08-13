Letter to the Editor



Letters to the Editor

Thanks from the Balloon Festival

The Moffat County Balloon Festival committee would like to say a huge THANK YOU to Moffat County, the Craig community, our pilots, our vendors and our sponsors. The 11th annual Moffat County Balloon Festival was a great success and that success was due in no small part to all of you. The pilots would like to add another very warm and appreciative thank you to the sponsors and to the Craig community for your warm hospitality and to those that came out to crew this past weekend.

The committee that organizes this event is on a totally volunteer basis, but it’s the sponsors and the citizens of Moffat County that make this event happen. Without your support this annual event would not be possible. It is our fervent hope that the local businesses will continue to support this event as next year is our 12th Annual Moffat County Balloon Festival and it promises to be stellar!

A very big THANK YOU to the spectators that came to watch the balloons that flew and participated in the other activities that were going on in the park. The bands did a great job and were enjoyed by all, T. Texas Terry and his wild west act was loads of fun, the 2nd annual Cardboard Boat Regatta was a great success with lots of fun and spectacular sinkings, the Colorado Cruisers did an amazing job with close to 100 cars, semis and the Monster truck rides and the NWCH Duck race was as entertaining as always.

Safety is always our primary concern. For balloons to fly safely, we must have light winds, no precipitation and certainly no cumulonimbus clouds with associated thunder and lightning! Lightning can travel over 50 miles and winds associated with storms, storm fronts can also be very dangerous to balloons on the ground or in the air. So, even when it seems calm on the ground, remember the winds aloft can be quite different. Although we struggled with Mother Nature on Friday, we were thrilled that the balloons did get to fly on Saturday and Sunday. The Balloon glow happened for the first time in 5 years Saturday night.

The 21 pilots that came to this year’s Festival included 16 that have come back year after year because they love the beauty and hospitality of our valley. All the pilots come to this event for the warm community feel of Craig, a chance to fly the Yampa Valley and for you. If the pilots are willing to return every year, as a community we need to continue to attend and support this activity. The MCBF is a spectacular event to have in our own backyard and we are looking forward to a great balloon event coupled with phenomenal weather for the 12th Annual Moffat County Balloon Festival 2022! See you next year on August on August 5th,6th and 7th 2022.

Moffat County Balloon Festival Committee