Letter to the Editor
Craig should be grateful for its hospital
People of this “tiny” area of NW Colorado are proud of the fact that our hospital facilities are comprehensive and non-political. Citizens of large communities do not have the 1-to-1 ratio of personal healthcare. In great part due to the forward-thinking of the people of Moffat County, hospital board and administration by people like Andy Daniels. We are grateful.
Jane Hume
