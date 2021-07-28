Letter to the editor
Thanks to the hospital
On behalf of my family, I would lie to thank (Memorial Regional Hospital) for the care we got. Four of my family got COVID and if not for the quick-thinking staff, one of us may have died!
We are alive and recovering. One person in particular helped the most; you know who you are. A special thank you to that person.
For all those who have lost loved ones to COVID, you have our sympathy! We were lucky! A big shout out to AeroCare for providing the oxygen and other equipment that we require to breathe. Thank you!
I hope and pray no one gets the virus, but the MRH and AeroCare can help!
— A. Tremaine
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter to the editor
On behalf of my family, I would lie to thank (Memorial Regional Hospital) for the care we got. Four of my family got COVID and if not for the quick-thinking staff, one of us may…