Letter to the editor



Letters to the Editor

Thanks to the hospital

On behalf of my family, I would lie to thank (Memorial Regional Hospital) for the care we got. Four of my family got COVID and if not for the quick-thinking staff, one of us may have died!

We are alive and recovering. One person in particular helped the most; you know who you are. A special thank you to that person.

For all those who have lost loved ones to COVID, you have our sympathy! We were lucky! A big shout out to AeroCare for providing the oxygen and other equipment that we require to breathe. Thank you!

I hope and pray no one gets the virus, but the MRH and AeroCare can help!

— A. Tremaine