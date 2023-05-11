Letter: New jobs are new jobs, and we’re happy to have them in Craig
I recently read a letter to the editor in which the writer was promoting renewables, and I am not against that; however, I am against the negativity expressed toward Harbor Freight and it’s “only 25-30 jobs.” Without Harbor Freight investing in Craig, that number of jobs would be zero. We need to promote and appreciate all openings and businesses in Craig no matter how large or small.
Elizabeth Wolgram
Craig
