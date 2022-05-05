Letter: Moffat GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner was a big success

It’s been a couple months, but I wanted to take the time to thank everyone that came and supported the Moffat County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser. It was a great evening getting together and listening to candidates talk about how they are going to make changes if they are elected to office.

None of this would have been possible without the help of our events committee that put all of this together. They spent countless hours putting all of this together and to that I am thankful.

Thank you to the Moffat County Republican Women for your decorations and assistance for our event. I want to thank Colorado Cattleman’s Association President Steve Wooten for being our keynote speaker.

I would like to personally thank all of those who donated a dessert to our dessert dash auction — Errica Hume, Ann Dodd, Ann Charchalis, Linda Peters, Sarah Hepworth, Corrie Scott, Brandi Meek, Cathy Gush, Pat Pearce, Bonnie Hampton, Jan Schroeder, Lila Herod, Rod and Jeanie Durham, Andrea Camp, Chuck Cobb and Chelsey Hammer. A special thank you to auctioneer Chad Green for auctioning our desserts.

Lastly, I want to thank all of the people who purchased a dessert — Roger and Kellie Richmond, Donald Broom, Tony and Shannon Bohrer, Nick Charchalis, Sam Tolley, Matt Hammer, Elaine Sullivan, HD 57 State Representative Perry Will, Wade Gerber, Les Hampton, Robert and Stacy Razzano, Sari Cobb, Keith Pankey, Darryl Willshire, Steve Maneotis, Chuck Grobe, Shawn and Katrina Springer, Alexandria Campagna, Stacy Morgan and Andrea Camp.

All of the proceeds raised will go a long way to electing Republican candidates vying for office this fall. Thank you all who attended, donated and purchased a dessert and made this years’ fundraiser a great success.

Doug Winters

Chairman of Moffat County Republican Central Committee