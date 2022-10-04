Letter: Matt Solomon respects women and he has my vote

I am an elite and world-ranked kayaker and a paramedic as well. Matt Solomon mentored me early in my career and throughout the time that we trained athletically together, we found ourselves in a lot of close quarters.

Never during our time together did I feel like he was inappropriate nor did I ever feel like he crossed the line. The environment and the familiarity with your fellow athletes and paramedics at times became too familiar because we are like family.

I remember a specific incident with Matt on the river where I was young, in mixed company and had too much to drink. We were all camping on the river, and Matt made sure that I made it back to my tent and shut the flap so that nobody on that trip would take advantage of me.

I have always respected Matt for that and know that, “If he wanted to take advantage of me or others, he had every opportunity to and he never did.” Matt respects women and protects women. I will be supporting Matt Solomon this fall, and I hope you will join me.

Adriene Levknecht

Fort Collins