Letter: Lauren Boebert is about as close to 100% as it gets

I had a soldier come up to me in my Army Reserve unit back in 1987 and tell me, “If you don’t attain 100% on the Army’s Physical Fitness Test, then someone can say, ‘You could have done better.’” That was my motivation for working extra hard to attain 100% for the 13 years that followed.

Politics is much the same. If you vote 100% constitutionally, then no patriotic person can tell you that you fell short or could have done better. Think how much better off our state and country would be if every politician followed the Constitution that they swore to defend against enemies foreign and domestic. No inflation, fewer welfare cheats, stellar defense of the nation, no foreign entanglements for the crony-capitalists, and a lot more money kept at the local and state levels.

According to The New American magazine Freedom Index, which tracks the Constitutional voting records of senators and representatives on key issues, Rep. Lauren Boebert failed to achieve 100% during her second six-month period in the 117th Congress with 80%. However, her 100% during the first and third six months have earned her an overall 93%, with only two unconstitutional votes out of 30, which is better than any of her Colorado predecessors.

To the armchair critics that denounce Boebert’s bills not being passed, please note the process and the overwhelming number of unpatriotic, Marxist votes in the House and Senate weighing against her bills, then explain to me how any bill that drains the swamp or elevates the working class can get passed? The anti-American voting is the worst I’ve seen in 49 years of observing tallies. The last 18 months of this 117th Congress is horrendous for the 30 votes observed — 35 senators have 0%, Bennet and Hickenlooper scored 7% and 3%, respectively. The highest Democratic senator was 20%, while the lowest Republican senator was 47%.

Statistically, no Democrat has achieved a fraction of Boebert’s success as the highest Dem in the House would please the Devil at 23% and 210 were at 7% or less. It’s amazing how well Boebert has obeyed her oath in office and voted so much more rightly than all those “professional” left, miss-educated political majors. She joins only 24 representatives who attained 93% or better Constitutionally.

On behalf of my Army Airborne-Ranger son, serving 100% of the Constitution, I exhort Lauren Boebert with, “You can do better during the 118th Congress” and ask that all the bottom-dwelling politicians get out of her way and support her Constitutional Bills as she represents Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

Jerry Law

Glenwood Springs