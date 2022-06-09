 Letter: JustServe grateful for help with spring cleanup | CraigDailyPress.com
Letter: JustServe grateful for help with spring cleanup

Letters to the editor Letter-to-the-editor |

JustServe.org and the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado were supported by the Craig Walmart and community members from Steamboat Springs, Baggs and Craig for multiple projects as part of the club’s spring cleanup.
JustServe/Courtesy photo

JustServe.org and the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado would like to thank everyone who supported the spring cleanup.

The Craig Walmart graciously provided painting materials and refreshments while community members from Steamboat Springs, Baggs and Craig came together for multiple projects, including painting, gardening, fence building and cleanup. The Club is ready for a busy summer supporting our local youth!

Holly Weik

JustServe

Letters to the editor
