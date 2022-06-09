Letter: JustServe grateful for help with spring cleanup
JustServe.org and the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado would like to thank everyone who supported the spring cleanup.
The Craig Walmart graciously provided painting materials and refreshments while community members from Steamboat Springs, Baggs and Craig came together for multiple projects, including painting, gardening, fence building and cleanup. The Club is ready for a busy summer supporting our local youth!
Holly Weik
JustServe
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: I support Adam Frisch for election in 3rd District
I am endorsing and offering my full support to Adam Frisch to be the next congressperson representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.