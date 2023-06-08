Letter: I’m currently paying too much for electricity

My wife and I are currently paying $240 a month for electricity for our modest home. This is unaffordable. Affordable housing? How about affordable electricity?

In the YVEA press release they never state whether the price per kilowatt hour will go down with the new wholesale provider. I’m not interested in stable rates. We need lower rates. We are paying for YVEA’s mistakes. They just raised rates in March!

John Kinkaid

Craig