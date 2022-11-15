Letter: How is the third congressional district race so close?
I find it difficult to understand that almost 161,000 Coloradans in the third congressional district would vote for someone who is an alleged adulterer and then changed his vote on Aspen City Council to avoid his behavior coming to light. What sort of behavior would you find unacceptable, in someone who represents you?
Tim Rosenbaum
Craig
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.