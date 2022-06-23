Letter: Don’t get caught up in the rumors, Rainbow Gatherings have a lot to offer

I have been attending the Annual Rainbow Gatherings since they began in 1972. I have brought my children and grandchildren who have grown up through the experiences of this event.

They have learned “Community Values” and how to pitch in to help the encampment around them, and how to tread lightly on the earth and “Leave No Trace” so our public forest lands can continue to be a treasure for the generations beyond them.

I know that because we are free and open to everyone, we have just about every imaginable type of person attending. And that leads to all kinds of prejudices, often expressed in zany rumors and untrue fearful accusations.

Again and again, the nearby towns have found those rumors to be untrue and the local merchants have prospered because of the economic input of the Rainbow Gatherings.

I encourage readers to come up to the site and meet the Rainbows.

We do love you.

Garrick Beck

Santa Fe, New Mexico