Letter: Craig police rendering CPR saved my life

I am writing today to thank the Craig Police Department for helping save my life with CPR.

On April 8, after my shift at City Market as a night grocery stocker, I went home and had a massive heart attack and a hemorrhagic stroke. My roommate used CPR to bring me back once, and then Craig police were in the trailer park on a call, so officers were able to render CPR another eight times to get me into the ambulance.

I coded six times in the ambulance. At Memorial Regional Health, I was life-flown by air ambulance helicopter to Valley View Hospital, and I coded many more times on the flight. I coded 11 more times while in surgery. I was driven by land ambulance to Swedish Medical Center in Eglewood and was diagnosed with a stroke and four-week brain bleed.

After eight weeks in recovery, I am at the Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in Littleton. Maybe another week and I can go back home to Craig. This would not have been possible without the officers that rendered CPR to save my life — eight times in the beginning of my journey and my roommate who gave me CPR until the police could arrive.

Heros walk among us and they are not comic book characters. A Dine’ (Navajo) healer saved my life and reversed my medical conditions. I am surviving my hemorrhagic stroke. All the doctors could just watch. Call it miraculous healing.

I am grateful for Craig police, EMS, Memorial Regional Health, Life Flight medical helicopter, Valley View Hospital, Swedish Medical Center, Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital (over eight weeks). Almost home again. It all started with my roommate giving me CPR until the Craig Police Department arrived to take over. CPR saved me.

Chris MacRainey

Craig