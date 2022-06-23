Letter: Colorado water leaders back Heidi Ganahl for governor

Water leaders across Colorado are endorsing Heidi Ganahl in her bid for Colorado Governor. Heidi will fight to protect Colorado water. She knows water is our most valuable natural resource: it is vital for clean drinking water, agriculture and food security, energy, wildlife and recreation. Heidi will work with all Coloradans to protect Colorado’s interstate compacts.

Heidi understands water rights are property rights and the priority system works. Much of Colorado’s water supply comes from snow-melt and much of that originates on federal lands. Heidi believes the federal government should work with Coloradans as neighbors—not as landlords. She supports enlarging our existing water storage, cutting red tape and Colorado’s instream flow program.

Heidi also recognizes wildfire is a significant threat to our forests and our water supplies and supports streamlined permitting and active management to mitigate against these risks.

For these reasons and more, we support Heidi Ganahl for Governor of Colorado:

• Hal Simpson, former State Engineer, Colorado Division of Water Resources

• The Hon. Don Ament, former Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture

• The Hon. Wayne Allard, former U.S. Senator for Colorado

• The Hon. John Suthers, Colorado Springs Mayor and fmr. Colorado Attorney General

• The Hon. Mark Hillman, former Colorado Treasurer

• The Hon. Jerry Sonnenberg, Colorado State Senator

• Jason Dunn, former U.S. Attorney for Colorado

• Kent Holsinger, former Asst. Dir. for Water, CO Dept. of Natural Resources

• Jim Yahn, South Platte River Basin

• Joan A. Green, South Platte River Basin

• Carlyle Currier, Colorado River Basin

• Kathy Hall, Colorado River Basin

• David Merritt, Colorado River Basin

• Marti Whitmore, Colorado River Basin

• T. Wright Dickinson, Yampa and Green River Basin

• Mike Camblis, Yampa and Green River Basin

• Tyler Knott, Yampa and Green River Basin

• Tim Canterbury, Arkansas River Basin

• Robert Bray, San Juan and Dolores River Basin

• Randy Carver, Sand Juan and Dolores River Basin

• Don Shawcroft, Rio Grande River Basin

• Travis Smith, Rio Grande River Basin

• Steve Anderson, Gunnison River Basin

• Marc Arnusch, Colorado Ground Water Basins

• Carolyn Durand, Laramie River Basin

• Mike Clark, White River Basin

• Keith Holsinger, North Platte River Basin