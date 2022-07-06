Letter: Colorado needs to cap rent increases

Craig is not just in need of more housing, but affordable housing. At the moment, everyone is going up on rent due to the upcoming recession we are facing in our country. As I understand, most apartment complexes can claim a lost when apartments are not rented in a timely matter or in need of major repairs, and again they can claim a lost at the end of the year.

This includes increases on utilities such as water, heat and trash. These are all claimed as a lost in business and made up through government regulations. Colorado is one of a few states has no caps on raising rent. This is devastating to fixed and low income people. There needs to be a cap on rent increases and deposits.

I understand there are insurance, repairs, water, trash, heat and paid managers and maintenance costs. I might be wrong, but so far, speaking to owners of complexes and studying laws on businesses, this seem to be where things are at. Owner should take in consideration not only owning a complex but understanding the people and their needs.

Ernie Day

Craig