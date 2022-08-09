Letter: CNCC could use community support right now

I have been a faculty member at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig since 1990. I was one of the three original faculty members hired, when Craig first became an official CNCC campus, and I retired just a few years ago, but I’ve continued to teach classes every semester: It has been my joy and privilege to teach students at CNCC. I have enjoyed the teaching and love the students.

However, I am concerned for the viability of the CNCC campus in Craig. Student enrollment has gone down, programs have shrunk or been discontinued, and the campus is struggling. It could really use the support of the community right now.

As many of our highschoolers and their parents know, CNCC offers college courses, which they can take through the high school at no cost, as long as they pass the class. Those credits will then transfer to whichever college they attend, enabling them to get through faster.

It would be wonderful to see more students taking advantage of this program that saves them time and money, fast tracking them to their degree. Also, at any age, anyone interested in returning to school to retrain, learn a new subject or become accomplished in a new field or skill, can come to the college and sign up.

Classes start the third week of August, and if you are a resident of Moffat County, your tuition should be free. Seize the opportunity and support your community college, CNCC.

MaryKaren Solomon

Craig