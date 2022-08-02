Letter: CNCC cosmetology department really stepped up
The Senior Social Center hosted a Spa Day for their members on July 20 and not only was it a successful gathering, it was fun for one and all.
Colorado Northwestern Community College sent over nine students who did manicures and facials, and Ruth Ann Greenwood did a few haircuts as well that day for a few lucky members. We were busy most of the day, and smiles were everywhere.
The students were engaged, fun and interested in their interactions with our folks. More than a few said they love doing things like this for the community and it showed.
Our members were grateful and happy to have received a few indulgent services that some may not have ever had before. We look forward to doing this again with the CNCC cosmetology department.
Kathy Shea
Senior Social Center
