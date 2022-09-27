Letter: Boebert’s ‘entertainment’ comes at a high cost for the district

It’s fun to watch Lauren Boebert on social media “owning the libs.” Turns out that’s all she has accomplished — angry entertainment.

She’s so busy opposing everything that she has accomplished absolutely nothing.

She voted against the American Rescue Plan. Remember that $1,400 arriving in the midst of the pandemic? Boebert voted against giving working families the money that kept a lot of them from really desperate times.

She voted against supporting our veterans dying from exposure to toxic burn pits, against growing American manufacturing by investing in semiconductors, against protecting us from fuel price gouging.

She voted against the Invest in America Act, which will repair our infrastructure, creating millions of jobs.

She voted against compensating fire fighters injured protecting us from fire, against making insulin affordable for diabetics, against lowering prescription drug prices.

Remember the baby formula crisis? She voted against the babies.

She netted nothing for local projects while other Colorado Representatives brought in $150 million for their transportation projects. She can’t even fix our potholes.

She brags about bills she wrote (or someone wrote for her), but none even made it out of committee. #BoebertIsZeroFor39 says a lot about her inability to work with others.

Adam Frisch is running against Boebert. He says he’s running so he can pass legislation helping families and businesses in Colorado. Let’s give him a chance. He may not be as much fun to watch, but we’ve been paying a lot for our entertainment.

Philip Riffe

Hesperus