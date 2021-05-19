Letter to the Editor: YVGA’s ultimate goal is to provide the best golfing/dining experience possible

Dear Mr. Pollock,

As a concerned board member of Yampa Valley Golf Association, I would like to respond to your letter to the editor on May 12.

We understand your frustration and concern. All of us involved are renewing our efforts to course improvements. This includes fairways, bunkers and greens. Projects have been planned and are underway. Our mutual goal is to return the course to the conditions of “years ago”.

We have enlisted help from the United States Golf Association. The USGA expert and Agronomist will be here on May 14 for a course analysis and examination. I am confident the input we receive from USGA will be beneficial. We will take their advise and move forward accordingly.

Mr. Pollock, we place great value on each and every customer of YVGA. Our ultimate goal is to provide the best golfing/dining experience possible. Our policy is not and never will be “if you don’t like it golf somewhere else.“

Please bear with us. With the the efforts we are putting forth, I think you will see improvements.

Thank you for your letter. We hope you give us another chance. We look forward to your continued patronage and support.

Feel free to contact me with any future concerns, comments or suggestions.

John Maneotis,

Board Member, YVGA