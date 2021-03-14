Letter to the Editor: YVEA board opening

Editor:

Yampa Valley Electric is seeking letters of interest for the board seat that represents Craig. I’m hoping that maybe you are the brave person who will apply and fight for member customers at board meetings.

I’m thinking that it’s time for YVEA to go back to being overseen and regulated by Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission. Power rates have continued to increase. We were told that the so-called smart meters would help control costs, Yeah, right.

My wife and I use budget billing, so the bills are the same each month for a year. This next year our electric bills will go up from $165/month to $185. That’s a 12% increase. To be fair, some of that increase comes from higher usage on our part. But we own an average size home with tons of insulation and it’s just the two of us. $185/month? You’ve got to be kidding. Maybe I’m paying for their new headquarters. Again; it might be time to get YV$A under control, whether by the PUC or us ratepayers.

The only green in the green new deal is our money flying out of our wallets. I hope that you consider applying for the Craig board seat.

And I hope that the Moffat County School District and other taxing entities keep in mind that people are getting financially squeezed more and more. Just wait until the plants and mines shut down.

John Kinkaid,

Craig