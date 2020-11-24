Letter to the Editor: Why we operate the Hope Pregnancy Center the way we do

Like every non-profit organization in Moffat County, we (Hope Pregnancy Center) have been challenged to raise the funds we need to keep the doors open. The people, churches and businesses of Craig went above and beyond what we expected for our annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser…and bottles are still coming in! A “Thank you” doesn’t begin to express our gratitude for everyone’s generosity. Our niche in the area of community service is small and very focused, but we are blessed to be part of a community full of caring and giving people.

I also want to take a minute to clear up some confusion that seems to be in the community regarding what we do and why and how we do it.

Our mission is building relationships with teens and women facing an unplanned or complicated pregnancy and anyone raising infants and toddlers. To fulfill that mission we offer education, practical needs, support and mentoring to all who come to the Center giving them hope for their future. We will never turn anyone away.

Typically, we give whatever amount of diapers, wipes, formula and clothes are requested on the first visit and explain our program: self-paced lessons available at the Center or live streamed to their home. Moms and dads earn points for each lesson completed which they can use for those same items in the future or save up for a larger item we will buy for them, often a crib, car seat or stroller.

Moms and dads can then decide how often they want to come and what lessons they want to take based on their circumstances and needs.

Because our goal is building relationships and our way to do that is through the lessons we offer, we won’t keep giving practical need items without a commitment to our program. We tried that for several years and found we were nothing but a “free thrift store” and actually discovered people were selling what they took online or in garage sales.

We know what we are doing now is working – we see the changes in our moms and dads; they are more confident, have greater peace, and, yes…hope for their future because their lives already are better.

If you have any questions or concerns, please give Lindsay or me a call (970-824-5204), or better yet, come see us! We are open by appointment on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 10 AM – 2 PM on Thursdays and Fridays. We’d love to meet you!

Victoria Van Couvering

Executive Director, Hope Pregnancy Center

538 Breeze Street, Craig

http://www.yvcenter4hope.org