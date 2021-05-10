Letter to the Editor: What has happened to the Yampa Valley Golf Course?

Editor,

What has happened to the Yampa Valley Golf Course (YVGC)?

I was fortunate enough to be invited to the YVGC over Mother’s Day weekend May 2021 for a weekend golf tournament and was shocked to see this golf course in such horrendous shape.

The YVGC was once considered a hidden Gem in the Yampa Valley, but at this point it should be considered just to be hidden! Over the past few years this golf course has gone from a 10 out of 10 star rating to a very weak one out of 10 star rating.

It wasn’t long ago, tee times were difficult to get because of the popularity of this course, but those days are long gone. Over this past Mother’s Day weekend I heard comments from local friends “we cant say anything about the course“ or “it’s getting better” and of course “if you don’t like it, don’t golf here.”

After my recent visit to the YVGC, until management of this golf course realizes how bad this course really is, they will never see a dime of revenue from not only me but hundreds of others that once enjoyed this “Gem of the Yampa Valley.“

Rocky Pollock