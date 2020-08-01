Letter to the Editor: We love your little community and can’t wait to be part of it again

To whom it may concern;



As the pilot of the Czech it Out Balloon I want to extend our thanks and and our condolences of the cancelation of the current years festival. It has been a tough year for all. We have always enjoyed the festival and look forward to returning to Craig for the 2021 balloon festival.

We have always looked forward to August for the opportunity to meet new people. We had the opportunity a few year back to fly the nicest young man and his father after he had been fighting some major health issues. And the committee has always bent over backwards to help us feel welcomed and to assist in any way possible. My kids have had a fabulous time floating the Yampa.

The first time in the valley we were completely enamored by all of the monster deer relaxing on the neighborhood lawns only to be told it happens all the time and that they were referred to as the boys club. We want to extend a massive thank you to Randy, Melody and Jeff for always lending a hand when we need an extra set of hands or a great breakfast recommendation.

We know we will all get through this with a little bit of time and until we make it back up there to fly, be safe and be kind. We love your little community and can’t wait to be part of it again.

Sincerely,

Josh Lewis and the whole Czech It Out Balloon team.