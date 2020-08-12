Letter to the Editor: We are open!

Moffat County Libraries would like to thank the County Commissioners and City of Craig for helping support the libraries for the 2020 budget year to ensure we still have a library in our community.

We would also like to thank our wonderful staff for helping make our libraries great! Their passion and dedication to the libraries is what keeps us a strong and important part of our community.

The library reopened to the public on July 6 and we will go back to our regular hours. Monday & Tuesday 12-6, Thursday 10-6 and the first and third Saturday of each month from 12-6.

The library offers story time every Thursday at 10:00 am and 11:30 am. You can find your next Lego Club challenge every Monday on our Facebook page. Summer reading will continue through August 21. You can call (970-824-5116), email (moffatlib@moffat.lib.co.us) or send us a message on Facebook to get signed up. Take and Make crafts are available outside of the library for children and teens to pick up during our open hours through summer reading.

The library offers many other services as well: Computers, faxing, printing, e-book materials, print volumes of magazines and newspapers, tumblebooks (e-books & games) for children, microfilm, many historical resources and Inter Library Loans from all Colorado libraries.

We would again like to thank the County Commissioners for supporting the county departments including the library during the pandemic.

Moffat County Library staff