Letter to the editor: Village Inn



Letters to the Editor

A letter from the Chamber of Commerce

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Our community recently learned of the pending closure of Village Inn, known as VI. For many of us VI is a place to gather with friends and family, many memories from that space fill our hearts. Thank you to the multiple VI crews who over the years served us many meals and many more pots of coffee, and most of all thanks for helping us make those memories that we will take along with us.

Unfortunately, this is not the first of such iconic closures and as we all well know not the last. As we face these inevitable changes let’s move forward by counting our blessings and looking for opportunities. There are many here in Craig and Moffat County, including new businesses like Prodigal Sons, The Warehouse and Moffat Mercantile. Entrepreneurs are thinking outside of the box at 518 Wine Bar and Day Off Ranch, where they are working to bring country downtown. Have you seen the action north at the Sawmill? Or the new Mountain Man Taxidermy location? Many of our long-time business owners like Derek Cleverly at Jackson’s Office Supply are revamping and adapting for our future. The Anson family with Maybell Limestone is another great example of local business leaders stepping up and finding opportunities.

There seems to be a buzz going around town, LOVE Moffat County is seeing an ROI. Membership is growing, more positive feedback for businesses came in this year for our awards than ever before. Cool Water Grille received a BEST customer service award nomination, good news for life after VI. It will be different but that doesn’t mean it won’t be better.

We all have the opportunity to support our local businesses, every purchase we make is an investment into our community’s future.

Thank you on behalf of the Craig Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,

Jennifer Holloway, Executive Director, Craig Chamber of Commerce & Moffat County Visitor Center