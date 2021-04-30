Letter to the Editor: Upside down and right-side up
Upside-down is opposite of right-side up.
Thinking back on a recent column, I had to ask myself this: What then would the opposite of the equality, diversity, and inclusivity mentioned in the writing be? Exclusion, inequality, and uniformity?
These seem undesirable, backwards, even oppressive. Strange things to lump in with ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’
The last year has brought a host of challenges and the majority have rallied together to celebrate progress. We have finally begun to land on our feet.
It can be painful for the minority who prefer we do hand stands, remaining upside-down, to pacify them.
Kristina L Gustafson,
Craig
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.