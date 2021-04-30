Letter to the Editor: Upside down and right-side up

Upside-down is opposite of right-side up.

Thinking back on a recent column, I had to ask myself this: What then would the opposite of the equality, diversity, and inclusivity mentioned in the writing be? Exclusion, inequality, and uniformity?

These seem undesirable, backwards, even oppressive. Strange things to lump in with ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’

The last year has brought a host of challenges and the majority have rallied together to celebrate progress. We have finally begun to land on our feet.

It can be painful for the minority who prefer we do hand stands, remaining upside-down, to pacify them.

Kristina L Gustafson,

Craig