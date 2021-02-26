Letter to the Editor: Upset with city manager’s decision on chief of police
I do not like the fact that a new City Manager seems to be able to cause our city to lose our services of two top policemen who have devoted their lifetime careers to Craig!
I know I would take the judgement of these two officers over a new man who has not passed the community’s judgement.
Neil McCandless,
Craig
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter to the Editor: Upset with city manager’s decision on chief of police
I do not like the fact that a new City Manager seems to be able to cause our city to lose our services of two top policemen who have devoted their lifetime careers to Craig!