Letter to the Editor: Time for change at the state capitol

It’s past time for a change in who represents us at the state capitol. Our county commissioners have done more for us at the state level than Bob Rankin has done in all of his years representing us. I can’t think of even one accomplishment that Bob Rankin has achieved on behalf of Moffat County. That’s pretty sad, because we could sure use the help and have needed that help for years. You would think Rankin could have done something to help the school district with its finances, since he’s on the joint budget committee. If I remember correctly, the Meeker school district did get some financial help. All we get from Bob Rankin is the sound of crickets. Moffat County voters are being taken for granted.

I’m supporting Debra Irvine to represent us in the state senate. We need someone who will actually fight for us in Denver. Today I got a nice personal thank you note in the mail from Debra. That means that Ms. Irvine is running a kitchen table campaign. That’s who I want to represent me. I urge you to vote for Debra Irvine for state senate.

John Kinkaid, MBA, Former Moffat County Commissioner