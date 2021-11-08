Letter to the editor: Thoughts on the defeated tax increases

Nobody should be surprised the tax measures failed

There is nothing baffling about the tax increase questions on the ballot going down to defeat. We are looking at the loss of our main economic drivers in the near future. Add to that uncertainty, serious inflation not seen since the 1970s. People are looking at what it’s going to cost next year for a pound of hamburger, a package of bacon, a gallon of gas or for the energy to heat our homes. Not too long ago, we voted to increase the city sales tax, because we were told that the city was in bad financial shape. People only have so much income to pay the bills, if they still have a job.

As far as ambulance services in the Craig area are concerned, what if the city marijuana sales tax money were re-designated to help offset some of the cost of ambulance operations? Maybe the city should help out with an interagency agreement.

As far as school finances go, let me see if any of that $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill can go to school buildings. I’ll be happy to reach out to Sen. Michael Bennet’s office and see. He was the one who helped me get a meeting with the Secretary of Interior, the White House and EPA officials. We got our mining permits approved during the permit freeze, when no one was getting approved. He’s up for re-election next year, maybe I can get another favor. All I can do is ask.

John Kinkaid